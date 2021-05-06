Humaniq (HMQ) Trading Up 15.3% This Week

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $56,352.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00083947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00019323 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00065082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $455.40 or 0.00808674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00103234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,142.31 or 0.09131400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

HMQ is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

