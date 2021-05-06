Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Sells $428,947.00 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rajeev Syal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

On Thursday, April 29th, Rajeev Syal sold 1,505 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $23,327.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,296 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 65.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,715,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859,091 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.