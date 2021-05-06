Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $449.13

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (LON:HCM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 449.13 ($5.87) and traded as low as GBX 382.50 ($5.00). Hutchison China MediTech shares last traded at GBX 391 ($5.11), with a volume of 78,325 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 412.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 449.13. The company has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

About Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It offers research and development services; and manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

