Hyman Charles D Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 2.0% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $26,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 10.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $332.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $312.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.80 and a 1-year high of $333.48.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.23.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

