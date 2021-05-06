i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to report sales of $47.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.25 million and the lowest is $45.82 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $39.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $203.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.55 million to $205.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $235.02 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $246.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.52. 119,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,123. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -810.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

