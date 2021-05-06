iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

iA Financial (TSE:IAG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

IAG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of iA Financial in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$77.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.29.

Shares of IAG opened at C$70.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$37.71 and a 1-year high of C$71.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.69.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$4.52 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that iA Financial will post 8.3700003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

