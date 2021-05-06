IAC/InterActiveCorp to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.47). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IAC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.57.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $232.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.54. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

