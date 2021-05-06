IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Given Market Perform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$5.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

IMG has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on IAMGOLD from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.04.

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$3.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 35.32. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$3.61 and a 52 week high of C$7.07.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.93 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total value of C$69,726.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,577.57.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

