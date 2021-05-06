iCAD, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for iCAD in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Mikson expects that the technology company will earn $0.10 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ICAD. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.08. 1,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,798. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. iCAD has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $425.60 million, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iCAD by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in iCAD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iCAD by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iCAD by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

