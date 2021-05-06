ICHI Price Reaches $14.24 on Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 6th. ICHI has a total market cap of $39.06 million and $239,165.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be bought for $14.24 or 0.00024969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICHI has traded up 19.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00076704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.63 or 0.00278225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.11 or 0.01163045 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00031261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.57 or 0.00763961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,067.35 or 1.00091954 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,743,790 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

