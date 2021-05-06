ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ICLR. Truist raised ICON Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group raised ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ICON Public from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised ICON Public from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $232.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.85. 32,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,181. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $149.70 and a 12 month high of $223.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

