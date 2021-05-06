Ideaology Price Down 12.5% This Week (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Ideaology has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $780,959.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ideaology has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ideaology coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ideaology Profile

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,385,036 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

