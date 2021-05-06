IG Gold (IGG) Price Hits $0.0024

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 6th. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $21.47 million and approximately $312,053.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00074270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00084353 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.89 or 0.00275119 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.37 or 0.00219131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars.

