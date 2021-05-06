iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 258,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,100 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,458,000 after purchasing an additional 526,841 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,268,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 149,480 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 121,144 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in iHeartMedia by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 531,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iHeartMedia by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 226,489 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IHRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $20.02 on Thursday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

