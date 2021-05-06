IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 120.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,708 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INFO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Shares of INFO opened at $108.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $63.95 and a 12-month high of $109.34.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

