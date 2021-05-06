Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 2,520 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1,033.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,584,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,153 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,157,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,820,000 after purchasing an additional 863,871 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth $19,928,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $13,308,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 73,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $42.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.72. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFE. JMP Securities upped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.