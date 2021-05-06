Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $255,000 Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TopBuild by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,341,000 after acquiring an additional 34,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in TopBuild by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,998,000 after acquiring an additional 545,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $68,665,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $62,477,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in TopBuild by 9.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 331,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,361,000 after acquiring an additional 27,331 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.14.

NYSE:BLD opened at $230.05 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $80.77 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

