Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 5,715 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,022,000 after buying an additional 15,434,959 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,411,000 after buying an additional 738,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capri by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,681,000 after buying an additional 155,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Capri by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,019,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,805,000 after buying an additional 536,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,072,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $58.74 on Thursday. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $59.35. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.