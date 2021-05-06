Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

NASDAQ BLI opened at $49.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.48. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $415,595.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $12,511,335.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 807,753 shares of company stock worth $44,909,800.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

