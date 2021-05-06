Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 268,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 2.5% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $59,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $236.03. 12,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,671. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.66. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.66 and a 1-year high of $237.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.