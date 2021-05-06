Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 1.5% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 32,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 114,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 51,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.11.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $237.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,671. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.66 and a 1 year high of $237.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

