Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $260.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Illinois Tool Works traded as high as $236.86 and last traded at $236.84, with a volume of 23081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $235.98.

ITW has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

