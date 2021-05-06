Illuvium (ILV) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.08 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 6th. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $34.56 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $59.00 or 0.00104764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00074345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.54 or 0.00276202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $675.61 or 0.01199714 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00030792 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.82 or 0.00788109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,256.89 or 0.99897627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,772 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.