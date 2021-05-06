ImageCoin (IMG) Price Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $451,711.00 and approximately $61,495.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,117,574 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

