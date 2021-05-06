Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

Immunome stock opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. Immunome has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $63.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that Immunome will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Immunome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 1st quarter valued at $496,000.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

