Incent Price Up 13.3% This Week (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Incent has a total market cap of $4.42 million and $400,330.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent coin can now be purchased for $0.0960 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Incent has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00073939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.01 or 0.00272392 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $655.66 or 0.01167230 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00030824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $430.79 or 0.00766902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,178.74 or 1.00011582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

