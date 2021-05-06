Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Shares Up 1.2%

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INCZY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Incitec Pivot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Incitec Pivot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87.

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

