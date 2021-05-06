Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and traded as high as $3.73. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 333,131 shares trading hands.

The oil and gas company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.01). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 76.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 12,198 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $76,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 12,309 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $45,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,271 shares of company stock worth $581,591. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the period. 27.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 6.98.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

