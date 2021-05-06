INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock opened at $64.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.07 and a beta of 1.03. INDUS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $80.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.80.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

