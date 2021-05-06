Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €42.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €42.50 ($50.00) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.30 ($49.76) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €37.95 ($44.65).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.