Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IFNNY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Infineon Technologies from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.16, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average of $38.51.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

