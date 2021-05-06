Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Increases Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, May 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52.

Innospec has raised its dividend payment by 35.1% over the last three years.

Get Innospec alerts:

Shares of IOSP stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.52. 476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,414. Innospec has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Innospec will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IOSP shares. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.