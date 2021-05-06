Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at KeyCorp

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Shares of Inogen stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.19. 3,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,937. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -723.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inogen will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $975,120.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,852.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $369,019.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,530.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,568 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 285,434 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 31,503 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Inogen by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

