Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $69.00 and last traded at $64.59, with a volume of 3299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.09.

The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Get Inogen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INGN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $975,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,852.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $185,261.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,862.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,707 shares of company stock worth $4,128,568. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,805,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Inogen by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 466,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Inogen by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 99,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $138,638,000 after acquiring an additional 85,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -731.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21.

About Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.