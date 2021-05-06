Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.45

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 46023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $227,816.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 877,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,051.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,174 shares of company stock worth $629,138 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

