Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.83.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $830.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.92. Inseego has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inseego will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,705,000 after acquiring an additional 366,298 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Inseego during the 4th quarter valued at $6,652,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inseego by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after buying an additional 160,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

