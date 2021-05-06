Insider Buying: AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) Insider Buys A$18,464.94 in Stock

AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) insider Josef El-Raghy bought 62,593 shares of AIC Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$18,464.94 ($13,189.24).
Josef El-Raghy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 28th, Josef El-Raghy bought 60,503 shares of AIC Mines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$16,335.81 ($11,668.44).
