Insider Buying: OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $12,091,666.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OPKO Health alerts:

On Friday, March 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,000.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,385,000.00.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Equities analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,628,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,944 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,612,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,172,000 after buying an additional 530,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,528,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 236,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,559,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 558,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.