Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CEO Sells $1,799,300.00 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,901,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00.

Shares of ARE opened at $175.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.52 and a 12-month high of $181.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.0% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 114,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after buying an additional 27,116 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

