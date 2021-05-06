Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $175.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.58 and a 200 day moving average of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.52 and a 52 week high of $181.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

