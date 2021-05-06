Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $309,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $309,840.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.78, for a total value of $327,560.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.99, for a total value of $313,980.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total value of $301,380.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $285,120.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $292,520.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $299,580.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total transaction of $352,520.00.

BILL stock opened at $139.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.02. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.79.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BILL. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

