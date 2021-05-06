Insider Selling: CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Insider Sells 23,364 Shares of Stock

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $42.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,429,000 after purchasing an additional 69,735 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,838 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

