Insider Selling: Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Sells 39,437 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 39,437 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $129,353.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,863,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 30th, Linda Stinson sold 44,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $147,063.00.
- On Monday, April 26th, Linda Stinson sold 26,895 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $83,374.50.
- On Thursday, April 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 12,385 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $37,278.85.
- On Friday, April 16th, Linda Stinson sold 9,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $27,600.00.
- On Friday, April 9th, Linda Stinson sold 21,750 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $65,902.50.
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Linda Stinson sold 30,866 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $95,375.94.
- On Monday, April 5th, Linda Stinson sold 76,953 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $242,401.95.
- On Monday, March 29th, Linda Stinson sold 42,252 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $128,023.56.
- On Friday, March 26th, Linda Stinson sold 217,615 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $676,782.65.
- On Wednesday, March 24th, Linda Stinson sold 28,453 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $106,983.28.
Shares of NYSE ELVT opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a market cap of $124.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.87.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELVT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Elevate Credit Company Profile
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
