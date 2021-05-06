Insider Selling: Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Sells 39,437 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 39,437 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $129,353.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,863,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Linda Stinson sold 44,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $147,063.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Linda Stinson sold 26,895 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $83,374.50.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 12,385 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $37,278.85.

On Friday, April 16th, Linda Stinson sold 9,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $27,600.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Linda Stinson sold 21,750 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $65,902.50.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Linda Stinson sold 30,866 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $95,375.94.

On Monday, April 5th, Linda Stinson sold 76,953 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $242,401.95.

On Monday, March 29th, Linda Stinson sold 42,252 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $128,023.56.

On Friday, March 26th, Linda Stinson sold 217,615 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $676,782.65.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Linda Stinson sold 28,453 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $106,983.28.

Shares of NYSE ELVT opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a market cap of $124.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.87.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELVT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

