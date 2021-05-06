Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $626,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,783,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,156,237.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Tuesday, April 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $732,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $658,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $770,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $860,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $857,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $965,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,136,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $932,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,263,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,469,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,615. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.57 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.46.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in eXp World during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on EXPI shares. William Blair lowered eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.