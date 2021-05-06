Insider Selling: IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Sells 1,243 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $77,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at $329,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Bruce Keyt sold 1,254 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $102,828.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $146,114.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.38. 157,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of -1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.79. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IGMS shares. Truist raised their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

