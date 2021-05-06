Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Illumina stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $377.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,555. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $401.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 87.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.