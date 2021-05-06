Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $377.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,555. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $401.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 87.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

