Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells 290 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $14,589.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,590.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,511.7% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,914,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,004,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 718.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,706,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,040,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.