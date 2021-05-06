Insider Selling: Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Sells 437 Shares of Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total value of $523,215.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,545,756.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,185.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,169.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,065.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $761.06 and a 1-year high of $1,218.88.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,144.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Markel by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Markel by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Markel by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,452,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

