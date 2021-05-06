Insider Selling: Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Director Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $594,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,197.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.16. 378,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,875. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.18 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 18.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 40.5% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 28.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Meritage Homes by 1.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

