Insider Selling: Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Director Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $594,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,197.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:MTH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.16. 378,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,875. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.18 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 18.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 40.5% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 28.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Meritage Homes by 1.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
