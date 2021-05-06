Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) SVP Sells 5,208 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $201,601.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,766.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Albert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Mark Albert Anderson sold 3,273 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $136,778.67.

Shares of MODN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.45. 160,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,960. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.14.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Model N by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Model N by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Model N in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Model N during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

